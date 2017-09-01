Payton Vogel of Hartley- Melvin- Sanborn exhibited the Supreme Female Champion in the FFA Breeding Beef show held Thursday at the 2017 Iowa State Fair.
Hannah Mitchell of Lenox won the Reserve Supreme Female title.
Bailey Schaben of Boyer Valley exhibited the Supreme Champion Cow-Calf, and Jerad Shires of South West Valley received Reserve Supreme Champion.
Additional results below:
Champion Angus Heifer: Hannah Mitchell, Lenox
Reserve Champion Angus Heifer: Hannah Mitchell, Lenox
Champion Charolais Heifer: Zach Briggs, Albia
Reserve Champion Charolais Heifer: Cody Butler, West Marshall- State Center
Champion Chianina Heifer: Cade Milikin, Pekin, Packwood
Reserve Champion Chianina Heifer: Ryan Dolieslager, Rock Valley
Champion Charolais Composite Heifer: Branden Johannsen, Spirit Lake
Reserve Champion Charolais Composite Heifer: Caelan Long, North Scott, Eldridge
Champion Maine-Anjou: Brett Leer, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove
Reserve Champion Maine-Anjou: Mollie McCulloh, DeWitt
Champion Maine-Tainer Heifer: Cade Milikin, Pekin, Packwood
Reserve Champion Maine-Tainer Heifer: Jamie Flynn, West Marshall, State Center
Champion Hereford Heifer: Payton Vogel, Hartley- Melvin- Sanborn, Hartley
Reserve Champion Hereford Heifer: Lindsay Black, Chariton
Champion Salers Heifer: Ashlynn Lingle, IKM Manning, Manning
Reserve Champion Salers Heifer: Sierra Rodrigues, Calamus- Wheatland
Champion Shorthorn Heifer: C.S. Muir, Green County, Jefferson
Reserve Champion Shorthorn Heifer: McKenna McDonald, Northeast FFA, Goose Lake
Champion Shorthorn Plus Heifer: Landra McClellan, North Union
Reserve Champion Shorthorn Plus Heifer: Jake Brandt, Clarion- Goldfield, Clarion
Champion Simmental Heifer: Levi Flitish, Central City
Reserve Champion Simmental Heifer: Landon Siek, Benton Community, Van Horne
Champion Foundation Simmental Heifer: Carson Finch, Ballard, Huxley
Reserve Champion Foundation Simmental Heifer: Kiersten Jass, Iowa River, Garner
Champion All Other Breeds Heifer: Nicholas Edwards, Ballard, Huxley
Reserve Champion All Other Breeds Heifer: Nick Duckett, Dallas Center Grimes
Champion Commercial Heifer: Jake Brandt, Clarion Goldfield, Clarion
Reserve Champion Commercial Heifer: Marissa Recker, Monticello
Champion All Other Breeds Bull: Kourtney Grimm, IKM Manning, Manning
Reserve Champion All Other Breeds Bull: Bailey Schaben, Boyer Valley, Dunlap
Champion Crossbred Cow-Calf: Bailey Schaben, Boyer Valley, Dunlap
Reserve Champion Crossbred Cow-Calf: Garret Groth, G-M-G, Garwin
Champion All Other Breeds Cow-Calf: Jared Shires, Southwest Valley, Corning
Reserve Champion All Other Breeds Cow-Calf: Rachel Maloy, Agri Power FFA, Eddyville
Chapter Award
1) West Marshall- State Center
2) Agri Power – Eddyville
3) IKM Manning- Manning
4) Northeast – Goose Lake
5) DeWitt
6) Boyer Valley – Dunlap
7) Midland – Wyoming
8) North Scott – Eldridge
9) Southwest Valley – Corning
10) East Marshall – Le Grand