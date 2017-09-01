Payton Vogel of Hartley- Melvin- Sanborn exhibited the Supreme Female Champion in the FFA Breeding Beef show held Thursday at the 2017 Iowa State Fair.

Hannah Mitchell of Lenox won the Reserve Supreme Female title.

Bailey Schaben of Boyer Valley exhibited the Supreme Champion Cow-Calf, and Jerad Shires of South West Valley received Reserve Supreme Champion.

Additional results below:

Champion Angus Heifer: Hannah Mitchell, Lenox

Reserve Champion Angus Heifer: Hannah Mitchell, Lenox

Champion Charolais Heifer: Zach Briggs, Albia

Reserve Champion Charolais Heifer: Cody Butler, West Marshall- State Center

Champion Chianina Heifer: Cade Milikin, Pekin, Packwood

Reserve Champion Chianina Heifer: Ryan Dolieslager, Rock Valley

Champion Charolais Composite Heifer: Branden Johannsen, Spirit Lake

Reserve Champion Charolais Composite Heifer: Caelan Long, North Scott, Eldridge

Champion Maine-Anjou: Brett Leer, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove

Reserve Champion Maine-Anjou: Mollie McCulloh, DeWitt

Champion Maine-Tainer Heifer: Cade Milikin, Pekin, Packwood

Reserve Champion Maine-Tainer Heifer: Jamie Flynn, West Marshall, State Center

Champion Hereford Heifer: Payton Vogel, Hartley- Melvin- Sanborn, Hartley

Reserve Champion Hereford Heifer: Lindsay Black, Chariton

Champion Salers Heifer: Ashlynn Lingle, IKM Manning, Manning

Reserve Champion Salers Heifer: Sierra Rodrigues, Calamus- Wheatland

Champion Shorthorn Heifer: C.S. Muir, Green County, Jefferson

Reserve Champion Shorthorn Heifer: McKenna McDonald, Northeast FFA, Goose Lake

Champion Shorthorn Plus Heifer: Landra McClellan, North Union

Reserve Champion Shorthorn Plus Heifer: Jake Brandt, Clarion- Goldfield, Clarion

Champion Simmental Heifer: Levi Flitish, Central City

Reserve Champion Simmental Heifer: Landon Siek, Benton Community, Van Horne

Champion Foundation Simmental Heifer: Carson Finch, Ballard, Huxley

Reserve Champion Foundation Simmental Heifer: Kiersten Jass, Iowa River, Garner

Champion All Other Breeds Heifer: Nicholas Edwards, Ballard, Huxley

Reserve Champion All Other Breeds Heifer: Nick Duckett, Dallas Center Grimes

Champion Commercial Heifer: Jake Brandt, Clarion Goldfield, Clarion

Reserve Champion Commercial Heifer: Marissa Recker, Monticello

Champion All Other Breeds Bull: Kourtney Grimm, IKM Manning, Manning

Reserve Champion All Other Breeds Bull: Bailey Schaben, Boyer Valley, Dunlap

Champion Crossbred Cow-Calf: Bailey Schaben, Boyer Valley, Dunlap

Reserve Champion Crossbred Cow-Calf: Garret Groth, G-M-G, Garwin

Champion All Other Breeds Cow-Calf: Jared Shires, Southwest Valley, Corning

Reserve Champion All Other Breeds Cow-Calf: Rachel Maloy, Agri Power FFA, Eddyville

Chapter Award

1) West Marshall- State Center

2) Agri Power – Eddyville

3) IKM Manning- Manning

4) Northeast – Goose Lake

5) DeWitt

6) Boyer Valley – Dunlap

7) Midland – Wyoming

8) North Scott – Eldridge

9) Southwest Valley – Corning

10) East Marshall – Le Grand