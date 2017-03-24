By: Brittany Hansen, V-S FFA Co-Reporter

On Wednesday, February 22, 2017, our chapter took 15 FFA members and 1 advisor to Sub-District Leadership Career Development Events in Waterloo at Hawkeye Community College.

The contests that took place were program of activities, job interview, Ag sales, Ag broadcasting, public speaking, extemporaneous speaking, creed speaking, conduct of meetings, parliamentary procedure, chapter quiz, and greenhand quiz.

Program of activities is an event that is designed to emphasize group activities and accomplishments and to recognize teamwork opportunities and leadership, branching from an organized school program. It is based upon the chapter program of activities and achievements of the previous year. Grant Ries, Kenyatta Yarbrough, and Madison Novotny all received a gold and advanced to districts.

The job interview is an event which prepares members for their future. Members complete a job application on site and produce a resume and letter of application in advance, and these documents are submitted and the student conducts an interview. Ben Eden competed in this event, and received a gold alternate to districts.

Ag sales gives a member the opportunity to demonstrate their professional sales process. The member present project summary, and make a sales presentation on an agricultural product. Jordan Pattee competed in this event and received a bronze.

Members competing in public speaking deliver a six to eight minute speech on a current agricultural subject. Participants are rated on the written speech, it’s delivery, and answers to judges questions. Bree Tharp competed in this event, and received a bronze.

Creed speaking gives members the opportunity to prove their ability to present the FFA creed from memory and answer questions about it’s meaning and purpose and is only available to 7-9 grade members only. Kaylee Sorum competed in this event and received a silver.

Conduct of meetings is for freshman and sophomores FFA members and this events demonstrates how FFA meetings are conducted. Isaac Wiley, Eric Henkle, Franki Evans, Miranda Walker, Shelby Mcdonald, Riley Schneider, and Amy Thomas competed in this event and received a silver.

Chapter quiz is a quiz they take when they have their chapter degree. Issac Wiley, Shelby Mcdonald, and Tailynn Tharp competed in this event. Isaac and Shelby received gold, and Tailynn received a silver.

Greenhand quiz is open to first year members that have their greenhand degree. Franki Evans, Amy Thomas, and Miranda Walker competed in this event and all received a gold.

Congrats to all who competed and represented our chapter!!!