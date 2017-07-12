By Frankie Evans, VS FFA Co-Reporter

On May 19th, 2017, George Haefner, Shelby McDonald, Madeline Moen, Tailynn Tharp, Riley Bateman, and Franki Evans took a goat, a rabbit, and two chickens to 4th Grade State Fair Day at Tilford Elementary. Although the event was held inside in the gym, it was still a fun event for everyone that attended. 4th grade students were able to pet the animals and ask us questions about them. The students loved getting to see the animals, and some even came back multiple times just to pet them. The FFA members had fun seeing the kids reactions to the cute animals and hearing what they had to tell us about their animals at home. All in all, 4th Grade State Fair Day was really fun and we can’t wait for next year when our chapter gets the chance to help with it again.