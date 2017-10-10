Fire Prevention Week activities are under way at local schools.

The first visit took place Tuesday morning, when a few Vinton firefighters visited Mrs. Lutz’s preschool classroom at Tilford. The students learned about calling 911, how smoke and heat rises, so they should stay low as they escape, and having a family meeting place.

Firefighters planned visits to Kindergarten and 1st grade classes on Wednesday in Vinton. Second grade classes will visit the fire station on Tuesday. There they will see the variety of vehicles the VFD uses, as well as have an opportunity to take a turn operating a fire hose.

On Thursday, the favorite day of many, children will have a chance to ride around town on a fire truck, with members of the Vinton and Garrison departments.

Members of the Shellsburg Fire Department will be visiting the elementary school and offering rides on Friday.