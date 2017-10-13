The Vinton Fire Department will wrap up one of its busiest weeks of the year with one of its largest annual fund-raisers.

The VFD Pancake Breakfast will take place from 6 a.m. t0 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, at the fire station.

The annual fund-raiser is one of the department’s two annual meals; the VFD holds a fish fry in the spring.

Firefighters will arrive at the station at 4 p.m. Sunday morning to begin preparing the meal. The first customers will arrive right at 6 p.m. or earlier. The firefighters have become familiar, over the years, with the “regular” customers, becoming familiar with crowds who come at certain hours each year. Some stop on the way to church; others on the way home.

The meal will include the traditional favorites: Pancakes, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, ham, sausage links, juice and milk.

Cost is $6 per person.

Firefighters