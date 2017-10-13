The Vinton Fire Department will wrap up one of its busiest weeks of the year with one of its largest annual fund-raisers.

The VFD Pancake Breakfast will take place from 6 a.m. t0 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, at the fire station.

The annual fund-raiser is one of the department’s two annual meals; the VFD holds a fish fry in the spring.

Firefighters will arrive at the station at 4 p.m. Sunday morning to begin preparing the meal. The first customers will arrive right at 6 p.m. or earlier. The firefighters have become familiar, over the years, with the “regular” customers, becoming familiar with crowds who come at certain hours each year. Some stop on the way to church; others on the way home.

The meal will include the traditional favorites: Pancakes, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, ham, sausage links, juice and milk.

Cost is $6 per person and free for pre-school age children.

Several VFD members were busy on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with Fire Prevention Week activities involving local students, including fire truck rides, fire station tours and classroom fire safety lessons. On Thursday evening the VFD conducted the annual Operation EDITH (Exit Drills in the Home), encouraging families to practice their fire escape plans and gather at their safe meeting place.

Thank You, ALL Benton County Fire Departments!



