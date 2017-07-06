REFIT® fitness instructor, Teresa Erger has announced that the Virginia Gay Hospital Health Care Foundation’s Reach Out and Read program will benefit from any funds raised through this exercise class in July.

The class scheduled every Tuesday and Thursday from 6:30-7:30 pm at the Vinton Skate & Activity Center although occasionally the Thursday class may be held at Kettle Bells also located in Vinton. The cost to participants is a goodwill offering with funds received above the operating cost being donated to local non-profit or special needs.

REFIT® is described as “a life-changing group fitness experience that rocks your body, heart, and soul with powerful moves and positive music, to inspire you from the inside out. Powered by human connections, turning boring, have to workouts into I don’t want to miss out on this community fitness experience.”

The Reach Out & Read program began in 2014 at Virginia Gay Hospital with presentations to the community by Dr. Maggie Mangold, M.D. and Jen Blix, LPN from the Vinton Family Medical Clinic. A donation of $20 makes it possible to provide books for one child throughout the year. Books are given to young children in all four of the family medical clinics in the Virginia Gay Hospital network (Atkins, Urbana, Van Horne and Vinton).

For more information about REFIT®, you can visit their Facebook page and for more information about Virginia Gay Hospital Health Care Foundation and it’s programs, visit www.myvghfoundation.org