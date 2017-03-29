The Vinton Police Department has issued a news release about first degree theft charges filed today against former Benton Development Group Director Ranae Becker, who has been charged with first degree theft.

Below is that news release:

In February 2014, the Board of Directors of the Benton Development Group identified possible discrepancies in their organization’s financial records and reported their concerns to the Benton County Attorney’s Office. The case was referred to the Vinton Police Department for further investigation. The Vinton Police Department contacted the State of Iowa Auditor’s Office to examine the Benton Development Group’s financial records.

The Auditor’s Office investigation focused on the period of January 1, 2009 through August 31, 2014. During that time, Ranae Leanne Becker, age 46, of Vinton, was serving as the Executive Director of the Benton Development Group and was responsible for the organization’s daily operations and finances. The report identified $49,634.32 of improper and unsupported disbursements by Becker.

According to that audit, improper disbursements identified include $17,435.51 of improper purchases with BDG’s credit card and $12,825.01 of improper payroll disbursements to Ms. Becker, the former Executive Director, and related payroll costs.

The improper purchases made with BDG’s credit card include payments to wireless phone providers, Alliant Energy, retail vendors, and purchases made while on vacations in Virginia. The improper purchases with the credit card also include payments to convenience stores and television service providers. These purchases were identified as personal in nature and not related to the operations of the BDG. Mosiman also reported sufficient documentation was not available for a number of disbursements from BDG’s bank accounts. As a result, it was not possible to determine if certain disbursements were made for BDG operations or were personal in nature. The unsupported disbursements to vendors total $7,320.67 and unsupported credit card purchases total $3,624.31.

Since 2004, the Benton Development Group’s Executive Director position has been held by 2 individuals.

Becker began employment with BDG as an administrative assistant in April 1996 and was promoted to Executive Director in June 2004, a position she held until she was laid off in 2013 as a result of budget constraints. She then worked as an “as needed volunteer” until July 2013 when she was rehired as a part-time employee working approximately 10 hours per week. She left BDG’s employment in June 2014 during the Board’s search for a new full time Executive Director.

After interviewing a number of candidates, the Board offered the position to Emily Upah who became the Executive Director in August 2014 and continues to hold that position.

A criminal complaint was subsequently filed against Becker for the following offense: Theft 1st Degree, Class C Felony, section 714.1 (1)/714.2(1).

Becker was booked into the Benton County Jail on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. She appeared before a Benton County Magistrate later the same day and was released from custody after posting bond. The Vinton Police Department was assisted during this investigation by the Benton County Attorney’s Office, and the State Auditor of Iowa.

See the report from the Iowa Auditor’s Office HERE.