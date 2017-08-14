The American Legion Riders of Shellsburg Chapter #166, are inviting the public to the Dedication Ceremony for The Benton County Freedom Rock on Saturday, Sept. 9.
The Freedom Rock, part of the state-wide Freedom Rock project, moved to Shellsburg in the spring of 2015, and was painted last year.
The event will take place at 4 p.m. at the Freedom Rock site, next to the Raymond & Virginia Boyer American Legion Post, at 114 Main St, Shellsburg.
The Freedom Riders were among the leaders in organizing, contributing to and raising funds for the projec.t
See an earlier story about the Freedom rock, and the three Benton County faces depicted on it (Everett Warner, Calvin Pearl Titus and Mark R. Reynolds), HERE.
See a story about the rock, and the rural Urbana farm from which it was moved to Shellsburg, HERE.
See more photos HERE.