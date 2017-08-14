The American Legion Riders of Shellsburg Chapter #166, are inviting the public to the Dedication Ceremony for The Benton County Freedom Rock on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The Freedom Rock, part of the state-wide Freedom Rock project, moved to Shellsburg in the spring of 2015, and was painted last year.

The event will take place at 4 p.m. at the Freedom Rock site, next to the Raymond & Virginia Boyer American Legion Post, at 114 Main St, Shellsburg.