Garrison Lions are teaming up with a neighborhood professional theater company once again for a fundraiser you won’t want to miss, Friday, Sept.8 at 7:00 P.M at the Garrison Farmer’s Mercantile. A reprise of one of the most popular musicals produced by the Iowa Theater Artists Company in its 10-year history, it follows Guthrie from Oklahoma to the Dust Bowl to California and New York City, featuring his best known songs from the ‘30s to the ‘50s.

The club has done fundraisers with IACT and Old Creamery Theater for years with the involvement of actor/producer/manager/Lion Meg Merkens, who has been a member of the club for over 25 years. When Meg and her husband Tom Johnson moved with a theater company (OCTC at the time) from Garrison to Amana, she wasn’t willing to leave the club and has commuted to meetings for about 20 years.

“I can’t quite let go of getting together with the wonderful people in the Garrison club, I guess,” said the Ohio native. “Well, that, and I still love my first Iowa hometown.”

Lions and area residents are invited to contact Lion Dick Flickinger at 319-477-8423 for advance reservations (recommended!). Tickets are $16. The show runs in Homestead (Amana) four weekends between Aug 25 and Sept. 24, but the fundraiser for Garrison Lions on Sept. 8 will be the only production in the historic Garrison venue. See a show description HERE.