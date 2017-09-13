The girls who painted Kindness Rocks last month at the Garrison library spend a few hours delivering them on Sunday.

Caroline Erickson, Renee Gram and Teeana Schulmeister (who came from Vinton to help) left the Garrison library early in the afternoon, pulling a little red wagon loaded with more than 160 rocks. The girls, along with a few others, had spent hours painting the stones and writing inspirational messages on each. Their goal was to create enough so they could deliver one to every home in Garrison.

Librarian Angela Dague says she is proud of the girls for the work they did and for following through with the large project.

Resident Tiffany Fritz received a rock that reads, “Make today so awesome that yesterday gets jealous.”

“I thought it was pretty cool,” Fritz said.

Others shared similar comments and words of thanks.

“It was a very nice surprise to come home to,” says Lorri Floyd.

“I found a nice little surprise gift on my doorstep,” wrote Brandy Fix, whose rock reads “You matter.”

Many other residents responded to the girls, or their parents, with words of thanks, telling the girls they love the gift.

While the Kindness Rocks were very popular among almost all Garrison residents who received them, the response was not quite unanimous.

“One guy gave his rock back to the girls,” says Amanda Erickson, Caroline’s mom. “He didn’t want it.”

