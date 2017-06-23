The full-length documentary on John Gualtier, the Vinton World War II medic who was among the first Americans to witness the Holocaust, is coming closer to reality, thanks to grants and the success of local fund-raisers.

“The film will definitely get made,” says producer Brent Watkins.

The project has just received a $10,000 Major Media grant from Humanities Iowa, and Watkins expects that it will receive another $10,000 Major Media grant later this year. Also, the Vinton VFW’s fund-raising dinner last Saturday netted $2,800 toward the project.

“This means we are now working on producing the feature film,” Watkins says. “We hope to premiere it in Vinton in January 2018.”

Called “A Hero Among Us,” the film describes Gualtier’s young life as well as his military experiences and his years of dealing with PTSD, as well as his efforts to help other veterans.

Learn more about the project, and see the 15-minute featurette on Gualtier HERE.