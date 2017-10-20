The Vinton Halloween schedule will follow its typical routine, with trick-or-treating hours, the downtown parade, skate center events and more.

City officials have set 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31 as official “Trick or Treat” hours.

The Vinton Parks and Recreation Department’s annual events will take over several days leading up to Halloween. Director Brad Barker listed the events:

– On Wednesday, October 25th, VPRD will be hosting its annual Special Populations Halloween Bash at the Vinton Skate & Activity Center. Attendees are invited to dress up in their most creative costumes and join us for dancing, music and fun from 1 – 3 PM. There will be lunch specials served from Noon to 1 PM. Prizes will be awarded to costume winners in a variety of categories. Cost of admission for the dance is $2.

– The Kid’s Downtown Spooktacular Day on Saturday, October 28th will have your costumed children participating in a number of Halloween-themed games and pumpkin decorating before they head out on a costume trick-or-treating parade through Vinton’s downtown businesses. There will even be refreshments too! The games and pumpkin decorating starts at 10 AM at the Benton County Courthouse lawn and the costume parade will begin at 10:45 AM. This event is completely FREE and would not be possible without our great sponsors at Fareway and Kacena Pumpkin Farm!

– Later on in the evening on Saturday, October 28th, the Vinton Skate & Activity Center will be sure to provide a scary good time! Open skate from 7 PM to 9 PM will be our annual Halloween Costume Party.Anyone dressing up in a costume will receive a $1 discount off the regular admission price. Remember, a costume that counts for the discount is not just a mask, kids! We’ll also have prizes for the guys and ghouls wearing the best costumes! Regular skate admission is just $4.50 per person.

Also, putting alone on the mini-golf course is difficult but just try and see what happens when monsters and zombies are thrown in the mix! Join us Saturday night to play a round of glow-in-the-dark Ghostly Glow Mini Golf while being stalked by some frightening creatures of the night. This event will also take place from 7 PM to 9 PM on Saturday, October 28th. Cost for golfing is just $2 for a 9-hole round.

If you have any questions, please call the VPRD office at 319-472-4164 or email Brad at vprdbarker@vintoniowa.net.