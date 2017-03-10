Health is Cool! Don’t be Fooled!

Virginia Gay Hospital is encouraging all Benton County residents to attend the Third Annual Benton County Community Health & Wellness Fair scheduled for Saturday, April 1 from 8 am to Noon. The event begins at the Vinton Skate & Activity Center, 1703 C Ave in Vinton with additional activities planned at the parking lot of the Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. This is a free event open to all ages.

Plans include over 30 displays covering a variety of health and wellness topics as well as activities for individuals and families. New this year will be the addition of activities like a human foosball tournament with teams of six (ages 10 and over) competing for bragging rights as Benton County’s First Human Foosball Champs and free kites for kids provided by Benton Iowa Decat & Better Tomorrows.

Additional highlights include a limited supply of free weather radios and emergency backpacks for fair attendees generously supplied by the Vinton Fareway and the Disaster Recovery Coalition. Britley Ritz, from KCRG will be broadcasting the weather live from 8-9 am and the Vinton Police Department’s K-9 office, Gino will be on hand from 10-11 am. For complete event details, just visit the fair’s website at www.bentoncohealthfair.com

Another important feature that morning will be the free health screenings. There will be healthy child screenings (development, hearing & dental), depression screenings for pregnant & postpartum moms, blood pressure checks, Lions Club vision screenings, and LiveServe Blood Center blood typing.

As in past years, the Virginia Gay Hospital healthcare team is partnering with the Vinton Parks & Recreation Department and many other area professionals in the areas of health, wellness and safety to bring this special health event to the community. Organizers having been working the last few months to create a morning filled with absolutely something for everyone.

“This will be a great one stop event for all ages for a variety of health, safety and wellness resources. Free admission with events that are fun and interactive,” states Robin Martin, the director of the Virginia Gay Hospital Health Care Foundation and the chair for the event committee.

Jim Mayhew, health fair committee member and representative for Young Living Essential Oils adds, “We are fortunate to have a wellness event that offers something for everyone. It’s not just health checks, physical fitness, or nutrition. This event also includes displays of healthy, all-natural options, and support for relational, spiritual and emotional health. This year’s event format focuses on families of all ages with its games and demonstrations. Don’t miss out!”

Stay up-to-date on all the planned activities for this event, by visiting the Virginia Gay Hospital facebook page or by visiting the event website: www.bentoncohealthfair.com.