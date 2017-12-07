Vinton Unlimited is happy to announce that Susie Henkle is the second winner in the ‘Holiday Lights’ punch card drawing! Susie has won $25 Vinton Value Dollars.

Each week we will continue to draw a winner from the full cards we have collected. All of the full cards will be entered into the grand prize drawing to be held at the completion of the promotion. As a reminder, the promotion runs through December 24th so there is plenty of time to fill up a card or two!

Participating businesses include Arnold Motor Supply, Cameron Clothing, Cedar River Ink, Clingman Pharmacy, Henkle Creek Mercantile, Jessy’s Gem Gallery, Kromminga Motors, LaGrange Pharmacy, La Reyna, McDowells, Michael & Dowd, Nature’s Corner, Nick’s TV & Appliance, Shopko, Three D Kitchens, Tootsie’s Ice Cream & More and Viking Sewing.

Don’t forget to follow Vinton Unlimited on Facebook for notices and announcements about other holiday promotions!