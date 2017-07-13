Drivers leaving or approaching Vinton from the north have been experiencing a one-lane traffic pattern for the past several weeks as crews work on a bridge two miles north of town. A second construction project is expected to begin on Friday, at the Cedar River bridge. Another one-way traffic pattern will be in place at the bridge, and no traffic will be allowed to enter or leave Highway 150/First Avenue at the 2nd Street intersection, where Celebration Park and the Vinton Fire Station are located. Fire Chief Gary McKenna says his crew has been made aware of the detour.

The projects are expected to last 2-3 months.