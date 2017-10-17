By Benton County Conservation

Saturday, December 2nd, 9:00 a.m. – ?? – Holiday Basketry

That magical time of year when we gather with friends to once again make baskets to be used as decorations, gifts or simply pure enjoyment. We will be making snowmen, star/snowflake, or a Santa treat basket. Please bring a snack to share. Lunch will be provided.

$34.00/Santa treat basket or $10.00 for snowman and $5.00 for star/snowflake.

Please register by Monday, November 20th by emailing info@bentoncountyparks.com or calling 319-472-4942.

Meet at the Nature Center if no location is listed.

Thank you for joining us and referring us to a friend.