While many Vinton-Shellsburg Homecoming traditions are much older than the students who continue them each year, there are a few fairly new ones that students add to the week of activities.

One of the newest: Powder Puff Volleyball.

A take on the traditional Powder Puff Football, which features senior girls playing against juniors, the volleyball event featured a game between senior and junior guys. The volleyball team members organized the game and helped coach the boys.

One highlight of the evening: The ball became stuck in one of the raised basketball hoops, and a the game was delayed until a Vikette player ran to the supply closet for another.

