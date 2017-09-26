Vinton-Shellsburg Homecoming continues today, with costume day inspiring many students and even some teachers to wear unique costumes. Window decorating took place after the assembly where the Top 10 Homecoming King and Queen candidates lined up on the stage. Queen candidates, from left are: Elly Gloede, Maddie Moen, Taylor Berry, Alex Maynard, Elisabeth Davis-Walker, Hannah Kalous, Kamryn Lillie, Jenna Lane, Rachel Tandy and Rhianna Turner. King candidates, from left: Justin Coots, Coleson Phelps, Jackson Meyer, Cole Tharp, Blake Bohnsack, Carter Weeks, Justin Bartz, Cole Overton, Kort Johnson, Isaac Vrba.

The Top 5 will be announced during a Wednesday afternoon assembly. The new King and Queen will be crowned during the Thursday rally after the parade, which starts at 6 p.m.

