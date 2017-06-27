From June 9-15, 38 high school students representing Iowa’s not-for-profit electric cooperatives traveled to Washington, D.C., joining more than 1,800 other students from around the nation for the 2017 Electric Cooperative Youth Tour. For more than 50 years, the Youth Tour has been giving students the opportunity to tour the nation’s capital.

This year, Cade Shramek and Macy Arbuckle represented and were sponsored by East-Central Iowa Rural Electric Cooperative. Cade attends Prairie High School and is the son of Don and Lora Shramek of Amana. Macy is the daughter of Jim and Carol Arbuckle of Vinton. She is home-schooled.

Along with the other Youth Tour students, Cade and Macy participated in leadership training, engaged in one-on-one conversations with elected officials, jumpstarted their national peer network, learned about electric cooperatives, and toured Washington, D.C.

“The Youth Tour is the highlight of the summer for many students from Iowa, and we’re proud to send 38 of our best and brightest to our nation’s capital this year to participate,” said Chuck Soderberg, Executive Vice President of the Iowa Association of Electric Cooperatives. “These students gained a firsthand understanding of the legislative process and made connections with other student leaders from across the country that will last a lifetime. We look forward to continuing the Youth Tour tradition for another 50 years.”

Students apply and are selected for the Youth Tour program by their local electric cooperatives. Nearly 50,000 students have participated in this program over the decades. For more information on the tour and the application process, visit www.youthtour.coop.