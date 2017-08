Many area children learned about how to call a duck and other birds, had a close-up look at the pelts of many kinds of animals native to the Cedar River area, and received training in the basics of rifle and shotgun safety and archery during JAKES Day event on Saturday. The Blue Creek Springtime Monarchs club sponsored the event, which is affiliated with the National Wild Turkey Foundation.

