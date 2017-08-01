Jenna Lane recently made a trip to the island of Haiti along with a group from the Blessed Hope Church in Vinton.

Lane took on a project of collecting books in English to be used in the school there. Together she collected hundreds of book donated by the community through a book drop box at Tilford Elementary and through other donations.

Jenna would like to thank Blessed Hope Church for supporting both the book drive and the mission trip, the Vinton Lions Club for having her speak and for donating glasses, the Vinton Kiwanis Club for having her speak, Tilford and Shellsburg Elementary’s for allowing her to set up a drop off location at the schools, and everyone who donated to the book drive.

Jenna is pictured above with the books she delivered to the library in Haiti.