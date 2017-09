Pink Genetics of Douds took home the Grand Champion Gilt honors at the Spotted Swine Show judged Thursday, August 18, at the 2017 Iowa State Fair.

Niehaus and Feldman Genetics of Greene exhibited the Reserve Grand Champion Gilt and the Reserve Grand Champion Boar. Joel Olson of Atkins claimed Grand Champion Boar.

Fee Farms of Ackworth claimed Premier Exhibitor honors.

Animals are divided according to farrowing date based on the other animals entered in the competition.

Additional results below:

Gilts Class 1

1) Fee Farms, Ackworth

2) Fee Farms, Ackworth

Gilts Class 2

1) Bombei & Sons Showpigs, Delta

2) Bombei & Sons Showpigs, Delta

3) M&N Show Pigs, Center Point

Gilts Class 3

1) Joel Olson, Atkins

2) M&N Show Pigs, Center Point

3) Olson Spot Farm, Newhall

4) Olson Spot Farm, Newhall

5) Olson Spot Farm, Newhall

6) Olson Spot Farm, Newhall

7) Olson Spot Farm, Newhall

8) Olson Spot Farm, Newhall

Gilts Class 4

1) Niehaus and Feldman Genetics, Greene

2) Triggs Show Pigs, Mount Ayr

3) Niehaus and Feldman Genetics, Greene

4) Niehaus and Feldman Genetics, Greene

5) Wedeking Stock Farm, Greene

6) Bombei & Sons Showpigs, Delta

7) Fee Farms, Ackworth

8) M&N Show Pigs, Center Point

9) Long Family Farms, Cedar

10) Sanny Farms, Bondurant

Gilts Class 5

1) Pink Genetics, Douds

2) Niehaus and Feldman Genetics, Greene

3) M&N Show Pigs, Center Point

4) Roger Caltrider, Casey

5) Steve Logsdon, Centerville

6) Fee Farms, Ackworth

7) Steve Logsdon, Centerville

8) Roger Caltrider, Casey

Gilts Class 6

1) Jarret Westhoff, Lemars

2) Roger Caltrider, Casey

3) Roger Caltrider, Casey

4) Roger Caltrider, Casey

5) Roger Caltrider, Casey

6) Roger Caltrider, Casey

7) Roger Caltrider, Casey

Boars Class 1

1) Fee Farms, Ackworth

Boars Class 2

1) Joel Olson, Atkins

2) M&N Show Pigs, Center Point

3) Niehaus and Feldman Genetics, Greene

Boars Class 3

1) Fee Farms, Ackworth

2) M&N Show Pigs, Center Point

3) Doug Murphy, Anita

Boars Class 4

1) Niehaus and Feldman Genetics, Greene

2) Pink Genetics, Douds

3) Fee Farms, Ackworth

4) Roger Caltrider, Casey

5) Pink Genetics, Douds