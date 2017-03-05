Senator Joni Ernst’s regional directors will hold traveling office hours throughout the month of March in all 99 counties in Iowa.Senator Ernst will not be at the traveling office hours.
Representatives from Senator Ernst’s office will be available in counties throughout the state to assist Iowans with problems or questions about eligibility involving issues like Social Security, veterans’ benefits, military affairs, passports, immigration issues, and other federal programs.
Benton County
Thursday, March 9, 2017
2:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Benton County Courthouse
GIS Room
111 E 4th Street
Vinton, IA