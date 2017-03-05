Senator Joni Ernst’s regional directors will hold traveling office hours throughout the month of March in all 99 counties in Iowa.Senator Ernst will not be at the traveling office hours.

Representatives from Senator Ernst’s office will be available in counties throughout the state to assist Iowans with problems or questions about eligibility involving issues like Social Security, veterans’ benefits, military affairs, passports, immigration issues, and other federal programs.

Benton County

Thursday, March 9, 2017

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Benton County Courthouse

GIS Room

111 E 4th Street

Vinton, IA