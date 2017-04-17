GARRISON: Judy Lorraine Andrews, 71, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2017 at Sunnycrest Nursing Center in Dysart.

Memorial Services will be held at 2 PM, Friday, April 21, 2017 at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. 6th St. in Vinton. Friends may register from noon until service time on Friday. Interment will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids at a later date.

Judy was born May 5, 1945 in Cedar Rapids to John Burns and Osia McNabb. She met the love of her life, Terry R. Andrews in May of 1965 and the couple married on October 25, 1965 in Des Moines. He preceded her in death in 2008.

Judy managed the kitchen at HACAP in Vinton for seven years. She enjoyed cooking, camping and fishing and going gambling with her best friend, Diane Losenicky. The love she had for her grandchildren was overwhelming.

She is survived by her daughter, Dana (Bill Glime) Andrews of Garrison; her grandchildren, Jearid Merchant, Natasha (Ryan Dlouhy) Andrews and Bobby Glime all of Garrison; five sisters, Joyce (Aaron) Ford of Garrison, Janet (Bill) Paull of Oregon, Joan (Larry) Unash and Patty (Greg) Gatens all of Cedar Rapids; her cats Hercules and Misty and her “grand” micro pot-bellied pig Ava Ann.

In addition to her parents and her husband Terry, she was preceded in death by her daughter Brenda Lee Andrews in 1973 and her granddaughter Brittney Glime in 2007.