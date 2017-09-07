The Just US group held an event last night at the Vinton Kirkwood Center.

Bethany Clemenson from B the Light Leadership opened the event with tips on how to get more out of your life by stating, “as long as you have breath, you have purpose.” What is your purpose?

Following Bethany, Tressa Walton of Wilson-Hite Insurance talked about basic insurance questions she gets a lot and what you really need to know on your insurance. Karilea Ries from Cameron’s and Henkle Creek spoke next with tips on dressing for success and fashion tips. Emily Cashman from Nature’s Corner gave a demonstration on a DIY succulent planter.

Wrapping up the evening was Kristina Kremer from BOG and Benton Development Group on staggering numbers in Vinton and the need to make change in Vinton now. She gave an example of how important it is for each of us to get involved and not wait for somebody else to take the first step. Just Us looks forward to having another event in October in collaboration with other groups in Vinton to get to know our candidates before the upcoming City Election.

Just US is a group that consists of eight local businesswomen who want to encourage all the ladies of Benton County to empower one another, to support one another and offer support by providing leadership and opportunities for connections that can build our community. This is the third Just US event that was held and they look forward to many more. For more information about Just US, contact their Facebook page.

-Submitted by Tressa Walton