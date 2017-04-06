Davon Lymon, the suspect in the murder of Albuquerque Police Officer Daniel Scott Webster, a former Vinton resident, has been sentenced in federal court in New Mexico two 20 years in prison for two counts of possession of firearms as a felon. Later this month, Lymon faces sentencing on two charges of trafficking in heroin and another weapons charge; his total sentence in federal court could be as much as 70 years.

Lymon’s own defense team, in a brief filed in January, alleged that law enforcement officials should not have released Lymon, who had spent a decade in jail following a 2001 shooting, after a series of felony arrests in years before he shot Webster on Oct. 21, 2015; the officer died Oct. 29, leaving behind his wife, three daughters and several grandchildren. His three daughters live in the Vinton area.

“Inexplicably Mr. Lymon was left on the street, fueled by his demons and high concentrations of various street drugs,” wrote his defense lawyer.

Federal prosecutors charged Lymon under the “Worst of the Worst” program. In addition to his federal charges, he is still awaiting trial on the state murder charge, which carries a possible life sentence.

Lymon pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter after the 2001 shooting of the grandson of the man who founded the Blake’s Lotaburgers chain. He spent a decade in jail. After his release, he was charged with several felonies, including robbery and aggravated battery. But those charges did not result in any prison time for Lymon.

See a story about Lymon’s criminal history, and his first victim, HERE.

See the District of New Mexico U.S. Attorney’s press release on the Lymon sentencing HERE.