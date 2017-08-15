“Make today so awesome that yesterday gets jealous.”

“Be brave.”

“Light will always pierce the darkness.”

“Be the rainbow in someone’s cloud.”

“Oh my darling, it’s true: Beautiful things have dents and scratches, too.”

“You are stronger than you think.”

Thanks to a group of teenagers involved in a summer project at the Garrison Public Library, every household in that small town will soon receive a hand-painted stone with an inspirational message.

“Kindness Rocks” was the idea of Library Director Angela Dague, and the teens responded enthusiastically to the suggestion. On Tuesday, Caroline Erickson and Renee Gram spent a few hours painting some of the rocks. Using a several different colors of paints and markers, the girls chose stones from the rock garden outside the library. They found rocks shaped like a foot, a cookie and even a slice of pizza, and picked a message fitting for that shape.

Soon the teens will deliver a rock to each of Garrison’s homes, a number that Caroline estimates at around 150.