By Melissa Schwan

Vinton Unlimited is now accepting business registrations for the 3rd Annual Community Job Fair to be held Tuesday, March 21 from 4-7pm at Tilford Elementary. Visit http://vinton.info/events/community-job-fair/ for more information including a registration form

This event offers the opportunity for employers to share information and to discuss career opportunities within your organization. We encourage you to come to promote all opportunities: Internships, Seasonal, Part-time and Full-time. If you don’t have current openings in your organization, this may be the perfect opportunity to gather a few resumes or applications to keep on file for future needs.

The event is open to all businesses in the 52349 zip code.