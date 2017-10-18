Several people reported seeing a unique sight on Highway 150 north of Vinton today: Horses pulling a small wagon, with a large American flag on the side, an extra horse walking beside the wagon, and a solitary man inside.

Meet Lee the HorseLogger.

Lee, who prefers that people call him Lee Horselogger, is making his second trek through Iowa in two years. He was heading to Vinton, hoping to get permission to camp with his horses at the Benton County Fairgrounds. His last trek through eastern Iowa took him to Highway 20 and 63 last year, when he was making his way to Alaska.

As his name suggests, Lee does indeed use his horses to do logging. He then travels from job to job with his three horses, Dink, Fey and Alice. His next job is in Oklahoma.

Horselogging, as the name suggests, is using horses to pull large logs from a timber after the logger cuts down a tree. Horses offer the benefit of strength as well as versatility, since the animals can at times reach places that are difficult for trucks or other vehicles to access. Horses also leave fewer, smaller tracks than trucks or other logging equipment, causing less damage to a forest floor.

Lee has overcome a stroke, diabetes and the many challenges one would expect to encounter while traveling by covered wagon across the U.S. Originally from Montana, Lee keeps a map on the side of the wagon that shows a rough outline of the places he has visited with his horses and wagon. He has been seen on many rural roads, but has also seen big city attractions like Seattle’s Space Needle.

Along the way, he has earned the attention of many motorists and media members. He does not have a web site, but he does have a Facebook page that someone helps keep updated while he is in between work sites. Lee does accept donations; his Facebook page includes a link for those who would like to donate via Paypal.

Lee also has his own Youtube channel, promising a video a day (when he has cell phone service!). You can see his channel HERE.

See a video that Lee made a few days ago about his past 11 years on the road: