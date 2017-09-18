Celebration Park was filled on Saturday with motorcycles and motorcyclists who had gathered to show their love and support for Scott and Becky VanWey, and to raise money for him with hours of music, an auction, and dinner that followed the ride.

Riders returned to the park Saturday afternoon, after pulling out at 10 a.m. Scott stood to greet them, and they responded with gestures, a little burned rubber, handshakes and hugs.

“They love you, Scott. I’m amazed. That’s a lot of love,” said one of the attendees, as Scott finished greeting the riders.

To donate to Scott via a “You Caring” page, click HERE.

See a video of one of the jam sessions that took place Saturday evening HERE.

See a video of the riders returning to Celebration Park below