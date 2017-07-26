Two favorites involving ice cream will return to the Vinton Lutheran Home in August.

On Sunday, Aug. 6, the annual Ice Cream Social will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. There will e homemade pie, ice cream, music and game for children, along with a bake sale, grab bags and more.

Entertainment will indluce performances by Harold Gray from at 2 p.m. and Barb Riggle and Larry Roster at 3 p.m. Proceeds will go toward a new electric keyboard for the chapel.

Drive-Thru

Then from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Wednesday in August, the Lutheran Home kitchen will offer a drive-thru, with bagel burger lunches and chocolate and vanilla shakes.