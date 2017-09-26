Dennis VanSlyke, 61, of Vinton, died last Thursday, Sept. 21, of injuries sustained in a one-vehicle accident on Sept. 4, just west of Vinton.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office, along with North Benton Ambulance and the Vinton police and fire departments, responded to a report of an accident on 59th Street, just west of Vinton, where 5th Street becomes 59th at the end of city limits.

Emergency personnel arrived on the scene to find that the driver of a 2012 Nissan Frontier pick-up had lost control at a T-intersection and ended up on an embankment.

VanSlyke was taken by helicopter to University of Iowa Hospitals, where he later died. The crash remains under investigation.

