Miller asked Sawyer to explain why after causing a fatal accident while drinking, he was back in court on an OWI charge. Sawyer responded that he had made poor choices.
“I can’t change what I did,” he said. “I am deeply sorry.”
The prosecution, through assistant Benton County Attorney Brett Schilling, asked the court for a two-year jail sentence.
Sawyer’s defense attorney responded, saying that 30 days in jail was a sufficient deterrent.
The judge then told the defendant that he considered none of the options for sentencing overly harsh. He then gave sentenced Sawyer to one year in the county jail, with all but 90 days suspended, along with two year’s probation, fines and substance abuse evaluations.
Among the exhibits presented to the court, was a letter from the family of Kyle Zey, who asked the judge to remember his death when sentencing Sawyer. A Waterloo Courier article about the sentencing was also admitted into evidence.
