Vinton Council member Bud Maynard became the third man to file an election petition for the mayoral election in the Nov. 7 city election.

A life-long Vinton resident, Maynard had served on the council for 8 years, and stepped down about a year before the 2015 elections, saying during the 2015 campaign that he chose to step down so he could have some time to look at city issues from the outside.

Maynard challenged incumbent John Watson in 2005, losing by a margin of 466-429. In May of this year, Mayor Watson appointed Maynard to fill the vacancy left when Zach Parmater resigned from the council in May, because he was moving outside of the 3rd Ward.

Watson has said he will not run for mayor this year, but is considering running for City Council.