By Angela Sarrels

On April 4, Mayor John Watson joins more than 2,000 county officials and mayors across the country in a nationwide bi-partisan initiative to highlight the impact of national service in tackling local problems.

“National service is a vital resource for our country and city,” says Mayor Watson. “AmeriCorps members and Senior Corps volunteers make our counties better places to live. As the Mayor of Vinton, I am grateful for the dedication and sacrifice of the citizens, who are helping make our great county and city stronger, safer and healthier.”

Mayor Watson is participating in the fifth-annual Mayor and County Day of Recognition for National Service to highlight the impact AmeriCorps and Senior Corps have in their counties/cities and thank individuals who serve. Mayor Watson has sent out a proclamation in support of National Service along with a photo of AmeriCorps NCCC members receiving the proclamation.

The Mayor and County Day of Recognition for National Service is a nationwide bipartisan effort to recognize the positive impact of national service in counties/cities, to thank those who serve, and to encourage citizens to give back to their communities. The day is sponsored by the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS), the National League of Cities, the National Association of Counties, and Cities of Service.

“I am proud to be working with Mayor Watson as we continue to strengthen communities through national service,” said Kim Mansaray, Acting CEO of the Corporation for National and Community Service. “County officials and mayors are leaders who get things done. They know first-hand the value of nation service in tackling local problems. I commend Mayor Watson for working with us to improve lives and strengthen communities through national service.”

As the federal agency for service and volunteering, CNCS annually engages millions of Americans in service at more than 50,000 locations through AmeriCorps, Senior Corps, and other programs. National service participants address the most pressing challenges facing our counties and nation, from educating students for the jobs of the 21st century and supporting veterans and military families to preserving the environment and helping, communities recover from natural disasters.

Across the nation, county officials and mayors are participating in a variety of activities, including visiting national service programs, hosting roundtables, issuing proclamations, and communicating about national service through social media. By shining the spotlight on the impact of service and thanking those who serve, local officials hope to inspire more residents to get involved in their communities.

“National service shows the best of the American spirit – people turning toward problems instead of away, working together to find community solutions,” said Mayor Watson. “Today, as we thank national service members for their commitment, let us all pledge to do our part to strengthen our country through service and volunteering.”

For more information on the Mayors Day of Recognition for National Service, including background and participating mayors and county officials, visit https://www.nationalservice.gov/special-initiatives/mayor-and-county-recognition-day.

The Corporation for National and Community Service is a federal agency that engages more than four million Americans in service through its AmeriCorps, Senior Corps, Social Innovation Fund, and other programs, and leads the President’s national call to service initiative, United We Serve. For more information, visit www.nationservice.gov.