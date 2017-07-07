A total of 57 kids are participating in this summer’s Little Vikes Drama Camp production, “There’s a Monster in My Closet.”

Campers have been in rehearsals since June 5. After a long holiday weekend break, the young performers were looking forward to dress rehearsals and tonight’s opening performance.

Show times are Friday, July 7 at 7 pm, Saturday, July 8 at 7 pm, and Sunday, July 9 at 2 pm. Tickets (adults $7, children $2) are available at the door.

The Monster cast of characters features Emily and her friends, her brother Tom and his friends, Mom, six Closet Monsters, the Dream King and Queen, Toady and Stooge, Mythical Creatures including Tooth Fairy Shari, Maeve the Mermaid, Angela the Angel, Santa, Mrs. Claus, Easter Bunny, Larry the Leprechaun, Unicorny, Gramma Ogre, Pixie Pink, Genie in a Bottle, Darby the Dwarf, Nikki the Gnome, Tess the Troll, Evie the Elf, Bigfoot Ben, Daisy the Dragon, Gigi the Giant Goody Witch, and 13 Dreamweaver Sprites. Camp Coordinator Marcy Horst is grateful for directing assistance from April Ahrenholz, Celia Turner, Lindsey Miller, Brittany Grendler, David Steele, and Olivia Coder, and choreographers Emma and Gracie Horst. Make time to see this colorful, funny, and touching musical! So much talent packed in these young bodies!