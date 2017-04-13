A man with a lengthy criminal record in several Iowa counties, including Benton County, added to that record today after a high speed chase involving several agencies ended at the southern edge of Benton County.

“We got him,” says Benton County deputy Dave Upah, one of the officers who helped apprehend Corey Matthew Ary, 26.

The chase began this morning in Iowa County, when an Iowa State Patrol trooper attempted to stop an man driving a vehicle licensed to Jill Happel. The driver sped away, and a chase ensued. Authorities lost sight of the vehicle on a couple of occasions, but eventually found it. The driver led them to a rural farm house, and fled on foot.

Officers from the Iowa, Poweshiek and Benton County Sheriff’s Departments joined the ISP and the Iowa DOT Enforcement Division in the pursuit. A trooper in a State Patrol plane equipped with the FLIR thermal imaging camera system also aided in the pursuit.

Upah and an ISP sergeant apprehended the suspect. Ary was arrested for a variety of traffic charges and eluding; he was also wanted on Linn County warrants.

According to the Iowa Courts web site, Ary’s arrest record includes OWI, drug and drug paraphernalia possession charges, and parole violations.

No vehicles were damaged in the pursuit.

“We all went home safe,” says Deputy Upah.