Although the Grovert Chevrolet dealership south of Newhall has been sold, the Grovert name will become a permanent part of downtown Newhall, with the opening of the library in the Grovert Municipal Building.

The former offices and shop of the dealership are becoming the new Grovert Municipal Building. The library portion of the building is nearly complete, and soon children will be reading books in an area that currently includes a table containing blueprints.

Later, crews will begin the renovation of the rest of the building, which will become city hall offices.

The project had originally been scheduled for completion in July, and then in August, but delays caused book moving days to be postponed.

Grovert Chevrolet has been in business for more than 100 years, although the car dealership founded by the William Grovert (the grandfather of the last Grovert to own the business, Bill Grovert) sold Fords for its first 13 years. See more of the Grovert dealership history and its relation to other century-old dealerships HERE.

