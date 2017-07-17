Submitted by Samantha Walton, reporter

The North Eden Willing Workers 4-H Club recently served lunch at the House of Hope Mission in Cedar Rapids. This year the club decided to recycle plastic bags by crocheting mats that the homeless can use to sleep on. The mats work very well because they are light weight and water proof. The club collected and cut many bags while about 4-5 members crocheted bags. Caroline Lang took it one step further and applied for a grant that allowed the club to create over 20 bags with items such as shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, razors, sunscreen, band aids, and several packages of feminine supplies and diapers, etc that were given to the shelter on June 22 when several members of the club brought the mats and bags to the shelter as well as served lunch for approximately 140 people at the shelter.

Many members commented on what a great experience the trip was and seeing the shelter for the first time. Many members talked to several of the men, women and children there for lunch that day.

The North Eden Willing Workers turned this into a project for the fair and it has been selected to go to the State Fair in August.

The members of North Eden Willing Workers with the mats and bags that they donated to the Shelter. Standing back left to right- Samantha Walton, Kate Hyland, Allie Geiger, Katie Murdock, Anna Becker, Sophia Kreutner, & Tucker Clark. Sitting front left to right- Sydney Walton, Ashlie Meyer, Caroline Lang, Rachel Rollinger, David Even, and Aleric Weber.