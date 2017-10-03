The efforts to turn the area southeast of Vinton into housing developments has been going on for years, and now, home buyers and developers have an opportuntity to bid on nine lots in a recently-approved rural addition.

The Stoney Arch First Addition, owned by Mike and John Elwick, includes nine lots. Located on 61st Street Lane (County Home Road), two of the lots are south of the blacktop, and seven to its north.

Mike Elwick says REC crews will soon be installing electricity to the lots, and work will begin on the asphalt road that will wind through the addition. It’s also possible, depending on what the buyers of the lots decide to do, that digging for foundations for first of up to nine new homes may take place in the next several weeks, he adds.

The Benton County Supervisors recently approved land use change request as well as the final platting of the part of the Stoney Arch project that is not within Vinton city limits.

The Elwicks own property within city limits, as well, and have been discussing with city leaders their goals of creating subdivisions within Vinton, as well.

The auction takes place this Saturday, Oct. 7, at 1 p.m. at the U.S. Bank Community Building. Dave Wessling of Iowa Land Management is handling the auction. For more information about the lots, contact Iowa Land Management, 319-472-5353.