North Benton Ambulance was recently awarded a Theisen’s More for your Community Grant to place additional Automated External Defibrillator’s in our community.

North Benton Ambulance was able to purchase 6 AED’s.

The first 3 AED’s were given to Betterton Chiropractic, Wilson Hite Insurance and Arnold Motor supply.

3 additional AED’s will be placed at businesses in our community very soon. North Benton Ambulance would like to thank Theisen’s, The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque and the business willing to house and maintain these AED’s.