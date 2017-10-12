Each year the North Eden Willing Workers 4-H Club does a community service project. Each year the North Eden Willing Workers 4-H Club does a community service project.

This year it only seemed fitting to help out the victims of the recent hurricanes.

The members recently pitched in money to send gift cards to Dickinson, Texas which is just outside Houston, Texas. About 80% of the homes in Dickinson were affected by flood waters. They have joined up with a family with ties to Iowa who will distribute the gift cards in Dickinson.

Members posing for the photo include Ethan Rollinger, Izzie Birker,Samantha Walton, Sydney Walton, Sophia Kreutner, Jonathan Kreutner, Rachel Rollinger, Anna Becker and Aleric Weber. The club plans to do several things throughout the year hoping to help hurricane victims.