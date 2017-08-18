Emma Bange of Norway Elementary received the Conservation Districts of Iowa (CDI) Region 7 Conservation Poster Contest Award in the Division 3, Grades 4-6 category. She was awarded $35 sponsored by Grinnell Mutual in addition to the $25 local award she received in May from the Benton Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD).

The 2017 contest theme was “Healthy Soils Are Full of Life!” which stressed that productive soils are the foundation of any healthy ecosystem. As the world’s population grows and demand for food production increases, it’s essential that we work together to protect and enhance our soils.

Grinnell Mutual makes it possible for CDI to partner with the National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD) and local Soil and Water Conservation Districts to offer the annual Conservation Poster Contest. Any child who resides in Iowa and is a public, private or home school student in Kindergarten through 12th grade can participate. 2018 Conservation Poster Contest information will be posted at www.cdiowa.org in September, or contact the Benton SWCD office at 319-472-2161.