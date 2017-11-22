The Benton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one suspect after investigating a string of robberies that took place throughout Benton County this summer.

Scott Lewis, 31 of 5923 16th Avenue, was arrested on a warrant for first degree theft.

According to a criminal complaint dated Nov. 20, the Sheriff’s Office received a report on Aug. 28, of a stolen 1980 Honda three-wheeler from a residence on Jones Street in Shellsburg. A deputy observed that Honda at the address listed above on Sept. 4, along with many other stolen items.

Because the value of the stolen property is in excess of $10,000, authorities charged Lewis with first degree theft.

Same address as earlier pit bull incident

That address on 16th Avenue is the same house where a deputy shot a pit bull which attacked him when he showed up to issue a citation to its owner for keeping a dangerous animal in June. The dog had earlier bitten a woman, causing several injuries. Lewis has also pleaded guilty to two civil offenses related to that case and was ordered to pay a was fine.

The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to receive complaints of stolen property in the area, and residents have also reported some suspicious activity at night. Residents are reminded to lock doors, keep valuables out of sight and report any suspicious activities to authorities.