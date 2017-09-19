One man died and two others were injured in a Tuesday morning accident involving a garbage truck and semi on Highway 150, at the intersection of 24th Avenue Drive, four miles north of Vinton.

Heavy fog affected visibility; the garbage truck apparently turned left in front of the semi, which was hauling hay grinding equipment. Witnesses say three men in the garbage truck were taken by ambulance to a hospital, some with life-threatening injuries.

The Iowa State Patrol, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office as well as local ambulance services responded. The intersection will be closed much of the morning, as the ISP continues its investigation and a local HAZMAT team removes diesel fuel.