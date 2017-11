An acccident on a foggy Highway 30 this morning claimed one life, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 30 and 30th Avenue (201), north of Norway, at about 8:45 a.m.

The ISP says that a northbound 2002 Chevy Avalanche entered the intersetion and was collided with an eastbound 2016 Chevy Equinox.

One person was killed and two others were injured. The accident remains under investigation. Names have been withheld pending notification of relatives.