Rosemary Schwartz, member of the Iowa Democratic State Central Committee (SCC), and Benton Co. Democratic chair is pleased to announce that Shelly Parbs of rural Center Point was elected to the State Central Committee on Saturday,

The special election was to fill two vacancies on the SCC from 1st District. The SCC is made up of 4 males and 4 females for each of the four federal house districts,15 additional constituency caucuses and 3 DNC members. Ray Feuss from Black Hawk county was elected to the other vacancy.

Benton County now has two female members serving on the Democratic State Central Committee, Schwartz says.