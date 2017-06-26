The 5th Annual Party in Pink filled Riverside Park and the nearby streets with many runners, including several children, wearing pink and helping to honor breast cancer survivors while raising money for the VGH Gifts of Hope fund.

The winners were Joe Scieszinski of Cedar Rapids and Angela Nading-Annis of Maynard. Many members of the VS cross country team placed in their age division. Members of the VS Sole Sisters, the 5th grade running club, also participated.

See more photos HERE.

See complete results here:PIP 5K results