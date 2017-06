The Party in Pink 5K organizers have been busy preparing the bags for the participants. Those who have pre-registered and are free tonight may pick up their items from 5-7 p.m. at Monkeytown, 305 1st Avenue or tomorrow after 4 at Riverside Park. Participants can register until race time (no shirts, though). The Kids Fun Run begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday, near the round shelter house at Riverside Park. The 5K will begin at 6 p.m.

See more information HERE.